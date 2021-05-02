Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $141.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.92. The company has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

