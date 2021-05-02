Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Down 47.0% in April

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the March 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays cut Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

BZLFF remained flat at $$33.48 on Friday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

