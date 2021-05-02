Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Update

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 978,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

BNR stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.50. 85,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,419. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.