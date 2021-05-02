Busey Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,464 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.9% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $118,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.82.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

