BWX Technologies (BWXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BWXT opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $61,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $201,903. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

