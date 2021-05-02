C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $95.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CHRW. Cowen raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.67.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

