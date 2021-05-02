CACHE Gold (CGT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $112,126.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $56.87 or 0.00099937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00069536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00073556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.13 or 0.00852566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00096401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.13 or 0.08706354 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 59,494 coins and its circulating supply is 51,795 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

