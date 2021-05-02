CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.46 Per Share

Analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to post $5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.02. CACI International reported earnings of $3.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $17.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.14 to $18.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.16 to $17.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. Truist boosted their price target on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.70.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,725.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CACI International by 542.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth $93,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.86. The company had a trading volume of 204,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,123. CACI International has a 12-month low of $190.16 and a 12-month high of $266.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.99. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.