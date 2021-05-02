Cadence Design Systems’ (CDNS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $131.77 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $75.27 and a one year high of $149.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average is $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,730,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,925,000 after purchasing an additional 352,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.