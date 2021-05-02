CaixaPay Trading 3,826.1% Higher Over Last Week (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.68 or 0.00281304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.70 or 0.01130509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.35 or 0.00723915 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,363.35 or 0.99919884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

