Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.06.

NASDAQ CLBS opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBS. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

