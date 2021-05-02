Calibre Mining (CXB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$103.85 million during the quarter.

CXB stock opened at C$2.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.21 and a 12 month high of C$2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$670.98 million and a P/E ratio of 9.10.

CXB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calibre Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Calibre Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.13.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

