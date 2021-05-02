Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $120.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.68. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $121.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

