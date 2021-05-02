Campion Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

CCI opened at $189.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

