Campion Asset Management LLC Invests $1.73 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Campion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ opened at $106.73 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $54.73 and a 12-month high of $108.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.