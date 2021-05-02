Campion Asset Management LLC Invests $291,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 484,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after purchasing an additional 122,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,096,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $249.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.40 and its 200 day moving average is $225.91. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $159.17 and a twelve month high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

