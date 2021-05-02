Campion Asset Management LLC Invests $9.28 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 188,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 7.0% of Campion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30.

