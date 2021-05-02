Campion Asset Management LLC Invests $9.72 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 105,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 7.3% of Campion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 790,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,033,000 after purchasing an additional 47,624 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 204,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $99.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average is $86.99.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

