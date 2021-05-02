Campion Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,150 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

PPL stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.