Campion Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,645 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.7% of Campion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $180.51 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.23 and a 200-day moving average of $169.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.