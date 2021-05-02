Campion Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,703 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $22,904,000. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

