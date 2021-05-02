Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Hold Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,635 ($21.36) price objective on the stock.

TPK has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,576 ($20.59).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,537 ($20.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.78. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 979.35 ($12.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,598.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,405.21.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, for a total transaction of £367.74 ($480.45). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Insiders bought a total of 284 shares of company stock valued at $416,469 over the last quarter.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

