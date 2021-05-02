Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.97

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$26.97 and last traded at C$33.97, with a volume of 90457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWB shares. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CSFB increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.73.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

