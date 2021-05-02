Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFX. CIBC raised their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.90.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$4.41 and a twelve month high of C$11.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$587.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$237.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.2000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.