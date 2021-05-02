Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,597,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after buying an additional 72,340 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $21,249,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 782,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,106,000 after buying an additional 123,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.