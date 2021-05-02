Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,249 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

