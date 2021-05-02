Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $93.06 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

