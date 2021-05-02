Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,803 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,803 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of iShares MBS ETF worth $63,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.60. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

