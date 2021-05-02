Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,441 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 31,005 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,273,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 562,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 325.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 203,550 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.62 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62.

