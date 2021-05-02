Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,057 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $34,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $149.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $150.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

