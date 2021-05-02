Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Capstone Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.37.

Capstone Mining stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.00 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

