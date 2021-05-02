Cargojet (CJT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Cargojet to post earnings of C$0.91 per share for the quarter.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$175.50 million.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$180.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$173.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$202.21. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$125.18 and a 52-week high of C$250.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CJT. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$250.55.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

