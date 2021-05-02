Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.481 dividend. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

