Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.230-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.07 million.

NASDAQ CASA traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.85. 2,199,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,386. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $665.00 million, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,108,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,082,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 166,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,472 in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.