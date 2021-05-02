Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,500 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $196,817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,188,000 after buying an additional 449,759 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after buying an additional 225,110 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $198.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 110.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $954,598.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

