Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $153.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

