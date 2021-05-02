Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $381,000 Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 491,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 455,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 80,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGW stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

