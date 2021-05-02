Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after buying an additional 2,344,443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,726,000 after buying an additional 2,173,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,312 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $95.51 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $96.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.94.

