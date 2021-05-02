Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,730 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 324.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

NYSE:RNP opened at $25.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

