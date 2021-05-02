Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after acquiring an additional 198,638 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 146,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 129,131 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 54,677 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 52,805 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $82.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.18. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

