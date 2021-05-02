Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE opened at $104.28 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.68.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.