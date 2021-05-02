Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Announces Earnings Results

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%.

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $299.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

CSLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $112,672.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,137.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $37,187.64. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,808 shares of company stock worth $195,177. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

