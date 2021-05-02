Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 61.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,345 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.74.

CAT opened at $228.11 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.93. The firm has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

