Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

NYSE:CAT opened at $228.11 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.74.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

