CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.590-1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.CBIZ also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.590-1.630 EPS.

Shares of CBZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.59. 352,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,298. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $691,434.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $622,865.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,406 shares in the company, valued at $8,963,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,991 shares of company stock worth $6,444,955 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

