Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 28,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 704,876 shares.The stock last traded at $105.37 and had previously closed at $103.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

