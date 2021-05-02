Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to report $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

CDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Cedar Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cedar Realty Trust stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,192. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $215.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.