Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Centennial Resource Development to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.38 million. On average, analysts expect Centennial Resource Development to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDEV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

