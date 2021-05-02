CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,536 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,530 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,130,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,589,000 after purchasing an additional 328,382 shares during the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,345,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,701,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on CNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.