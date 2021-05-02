CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys New Stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $75.76.

